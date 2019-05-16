Charlotte Square to close for filming of major new BBC drama starring Line of Duty and Game of Thrones actors

Filming of the brand new BBC Scotland and BBC Two drama Guilt will take place in Edinburgh next week.

Starring Line of Duty’s Mark Bonnar and Game of Thrones actor Jamie Sives, who went to school together at Edinburgh’s Leith Academy, the drama’s production crews will descend on Charlotte Square on Tuesday 21 May.

The square itself will not be shut completely, but there will be traffic disruption and parking restrictions in place for most of the day.

Road to close

Details of what exactly will be filmed on Tuesday have not been released, with the BBC keen to keep the exact details of the series plot under wraps before it is shown on TV.

In a letter sent to residents and businesses by production companies Happy Tramp and Expectation, details of the road closures and parking restrictions are laid out.

Charlotte Square will be closed to traffic using a stop-go procedure while scenes are being filmed.

The letter states: “This will mean short delays as we hold traffic during takes. These will last for two minutes at a time.”

The road closures will take place between 10am and 5pm and will cover from West Register House to the north east corner of the square.

Parking restrictions will also be in place from 7am to 5pm on all bays of the north and north-west side of Charlotte Square, along with the east side of Glenfinlas Street.

‘Stylish and contemporary drama’

Guilt, described by the BBC as a “stylish, contemporary drama with riveting plot twists” was the first drama series to be commissioned by the brand new BBC Scotland channel.

Written by Neil Forsyth, who created the hit radio and TV comedy Bob Servant, the four-part drama will see Bonnar and Sives play panicked brothers trying to cover their tracks.

The series will premiere on BBC Scotland’s digital channel first before appearing on BBC Two late this year.