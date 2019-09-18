Christmas comes to Edinburgh - but are these the first festive chocolates you've seen?

We all have indicators that tell us the Christmas season is getting closer.

Whether it's Michael Buble's new album getting released, the Coca-Cola advert getting its first airing or shops playing festive hits on loop, we all know that we can't escape the joy that Christmas brings.

The problem for many is that it seems to get earlier and earlier every year.

Back in the 'good old days', the Christmas season didn't get underway until a few short weeks before the day itself.

Now, to some, to appears that soon as the tinsel is away and the cards are recycled one year, attention turns to the next.

Of course, there is always the option to embrace the festivites and jump head first into the Christmas prep-work, as some people do.

Christmas shopping will be well underway for many savvy shoppers as the rising expense is spread out throughout the year.

But how early is too early?

For the Tesco store on Broughton Road in Edinburgh, chocolate Santa Claus' have already hit the shelves, as this picture shared with the Evening News from Wednesday morning shows, and will set you back just £1.

This picture shows that the edible Father Christmas' are well stocked, and that some appear to have been bought already.

There's also evidence on social media that the Co-op have started stocking mince pies, to the surprise of some.

But is too soon to start thinking about buying in Christmas supplies?