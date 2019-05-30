David Blaine at Edinburgh Playhouse June 2019: Performance times and ticket prices

Have your say

David Blaine, renowned magician, illusionist and stunt artist, will head to the Edinburgh Playhouse on 5 June to open his UK tour.

Blaine is known for his high profile tests of endurance, including being buried alive in a clear coffin in New York City for a week and standing inside a large block of ice located in Times Square for numerous hours.

The magician first received huge attention from the UK when he performed his Above the Below stunt, which saw the Blaine sealed inside a transparent box above London’s River Thames for 44 days.

When will David Blaine perform in Edinburgh?

The David Blaine: Real or Magic tour will head to Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 June 2019, with doors opening at 7pm.

Where will David Blaine perform?

The popular magician will perform at the Edinburgh Playhouse, 18 - 22 Greenside Place, Edinburgh New Town EH1 3AA.

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

Ticket prices range from £31.50 to £113.45 and can be bought via ticketmaster.co.uk



Where else will David Blaine perform on tour?

After Edinburgh, the David Blaine tour will head to Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and Bournemouth, finishing with two dates at the London Eventim Apollo.

Dublin: Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Sunday 9 June

Manchester: O2 Apollo, Tuesday 11 June

Birmingham: Birmingham Arena, Friday 14 June

Bournemouth: International Centre, Saturday 15 June

London: Eventim Apollo, Tuesday 18 June and Wednesday 19 Junee

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: davidblaine.com/

In April of this year, it was reported that the New York Police Department (NYPD) is currently investigating sexual assault allegations made against Blaine.

Chief of Detectives, Dermot Shea, told reporters that Blaine is under investigation but declined to discuss any details, including whether police had sought to interview him.