Easter egg hunts and fun for all the family in bloom across Edinburgh

EASTER Egg Hunts are in vogue this weekend and families in the Capital are spoiled for choice.

At Vue Cinema in the Omni Centre there are four family friendly Easter egg hunts to take part in, two on SaTurday and two on Sunday.

Vue Omni host family friendly Easter egg hunts

Taking place throughout the complex each hunt will take place 30 minutes before screenings of The Missing Link (Saturday 20 April 10.15am and Sunday 21 April 10.10am) and Wonder Park (Saturday 20 April 1.15pm and Sunday 21 April 12.55pm).

There will be a feast of Easter goodies up for grabs for families who collect the most eggs during the hunt, as well as special spot prizes.

Prizes include chocolate Easter eggs, family tickets, free soft drinks and popcorn.

Each Easter egg hunt will be limited to 10 participants and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Participants must be aged 10 years or under and be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to take part.

Interested participants should announce themselves to staff on arrival.

To book screening tickets visit www.myvue.com/cinema/edinburgh-omni-centre.

Meanwhile at Dobbies they are well prepared for the annual spring rush, with the addition of 7,000 chocolate bunnies at the ready to give away, as the team prepare to welcome families to the popular Easter Bunny Breakfast and Lindt Easter Bunny Hunt.

Little ones should dress to impress, donning their best bunny ears and mad hatter’s hat as there will be a fancy-dress competition at each breakfast and a prizes to give out.

Easter Bunny Breakfast costs £8.99 per child and run from Friday 19 April until Monday 22 April, 9am-10.30am. Book in advance at www.dobbies.com.

Easter egg hunts will also take place at Newhailes House & Garden, Musselburgh (19-22 April, 11am4pm), Preston Mill & Phantassie Doocot, East Linton (19-22 April, 12.30pm-4pm), The Georgian House, Charlotte Square (19-22 April, 10am-4.15pm) and House of the Binns, Linlithgow (19-22 April, 12pm-4pm).

For full information of charges, and times visit www.nts.org.uk/easter.