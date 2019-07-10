Edinburgh Castle Esplanade Concerts summer 2019: line-up, dates, tickets and banned items

Every summer, Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade is transformed into an incredibly unique concert venue.

A variety of artists have used the backdrop of the castle for their performances, including Boyzone, Westlife, Tom Jones and Rod Stewart.

This is everything you need to know about the 2019 performances.

Who’s playing and when?

The Esplanade performances run over the course of Thursday 11 July to Sunday 21 July.

Each performance is scheduled to begin at 7pm.

The running order goes as follows.

Thursday 11 July: Paul Weller

Sunday 14 July: Kylie Minogue

Monday 15 July: Kylie Minogue

Saturday 20 July: The Proclaimers

Sunday 21 July: The Proclaimers

Tickets

You’ll need to buy individual tickets for each performance. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Paul Weller will cost between £48.05 and £53.70 depending on what section in the venue you choose to sit in.

Kylie Minogue tickets are priced between £67.80 and £81.36.

There are only standing tickets for The Proclaimers, which will cost £45.20.

Event rules

In order to ensure the event goes smoothly, there are some rules in place.

There are:

Cameras are permitted, but only up to 30mm

No video cameras, tablets, professional camera equipment or audio recording devices are allowed

No food or bottles over 500ml, or cans

No alcohol or illegal substances

Smoking is not allowed in the venue

No babies in arms - everyone attending the show must possess a valid ticket

Getting there

Edinburgh Castle is the most iconic part of Edinburgh’s skyline and is easily accessible in a variety of ways, no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Castle is around a 10 minute walk from Waverley station, via Market Street.

If you’re coming from Haymarket, it’s around a 20 minute walk via Morrison Street.

Bus

The Edinburgh City Sightseeing Bus Tour is a hop on hop off service that goes to the castle.

Alternatively, get a Lothian Bus to The Mound which is around a five minute walk from the castle.

The bus services you’ll want to keep an eye out for are the 6, 23, 27, 41, 42 and 67.

Driving

The castle is easily accessible by foot and public transport, however if you have to bring the car, do be aware that there is no public parking at Edinburgh Castle.

The nearest on-street parking zones are Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace.

The NCP Castle Terrace car park offers a discounted rate for castle visitors at £10 for five hours.

Blue Badge holders can request one of the limited numbers of accessible parking on a first come, first served basis.