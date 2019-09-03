Edinburgh music legend Edwyn Collins to open 2020 Robert Burns festival

Edwyn Collins has been lined up to open next year's Burns & Beyond festival, organisers have announced.

The Edinburgh-born music legend will appear jointly at the opening bash of the event with Glasgow four-piece Tide Lines, who are heavily-influenced by the traditional music of the Highlands & Islands.

Edwyn Collins has been confirmed as the opening act of Burns & Beyond 2020. Picture: JPIMedia

Launching at the Capital's Assembly Rooms from 23 January 2020, the 4-day festival celebrates the life and legacy of Scotland's national bard, inviting audiences to discover the very best in creative talents from across the country and beyond.

Collins, who rose to prominence in the early eighties as co-founder of seminal indie label Postcard Records and as lead singer with Edinburgh band Orange Juice.

He later went on to forge a successful solo career and released his latest album Badbea earlier this year to rave reviews.

Badbea is the A Girl Like You singer-songwriter's fourth studio album since coming back from two cerebral haemorrhages and resulting aphasia in the mid-2000s.

Boasting a highly-eclectic sound, Tide Lines recently sold out Glasgow's famous Barrowland Ballroom in just 6 minutes, with their devoted legion of fans renowned for creating electric atmosphers and fuelling raucous live performances.

On appearing at Burns&Beyond, Tide Lines said: ‘We’re really looking forward to performing as part of the Burns&Beyond Festival Club. We always enjoy playing for an Edinburgh audience and, with this show being part of a great festival in an amazing venue, it’s likely to be a cracker.’

The inaugural Burns&Beyond Festival in January 2019 welcomed over 30,000 visitors to venues throughout the city centre, offering something for everybody with a packed programme of free and ticketed events including live music, art installations, family ceilidhs, theatre, comedy, free family activities and a not-so-traditional Burns Supper. The 2020 Programme, announced in November, promises exciting and vibrant events for all ages reaching out across the New and Old Towns.

Alan Thomson, Director of Unique Events, said: “The response to the inaugural Burns&Beyond festival was overwhelming and we have big plans for the 2020 programme. Our new Festival Club at the Assembly Rooms promises a feast of live music, performance and whisky, and we are thrilled that Edwyn Collins and Tide Lines will be a key part of the celebrations. They are sure to be the hot tickets for the Festival.”

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Burns&Beyond in its second year through Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme. Every year, Scots and Scots-at-heart come together to celebrate the life, work and legacy of our national poet, Robert Burns. The exciting and diverse programme of activity planned for Burns&Beyond in 2020 further reinforces Scotland as the perfect stage for events and provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate everything great about our country during the winter months, reaching both local and international audiences alike.”

Tickets for Edwyn Collins & Tide Lines at Burns&Beyond with Johnnie Walker go on-sale on Friday 6 September at 10.00am from www.burnsandbeyond.com.

Full details of the Burns&Beyond with Johnnie Walker 2020 programme will be announced early November.