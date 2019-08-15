Facebook to open pop-up café in Edinburgh to tackle privacy concerns

Social media giant Facebook will open a café in the Capital next month.

The pop-up shop - inside Union Brew Lab Coffee Bar on College Street - will run on Monday, September 2 and Tuesday, September 3.

It is one of five cafés to launch across the UK designed to encourage Facebook users to run a privacy check-up.

Research by Facebook suggests 48 per cent of Scots worry about their social media privacy.

A quarter say they worry about a stranger seeing their posts on social media, which is the same as those who say they worry about someone they do not know overhearing their private conversations in real life (27 per cent).

Steve Hatch, VP Facebook Northern Europe, said: “It’s normal to worry about who can see the things you share on social media, but not everyone knows what they can do about it. That’s why we have made customising your privacy settings on Facebook quick and easy.

“At our pop-up cafés you can get help and advice on how to change your privacy settings – and all in the time it takes to make a cup of coffee.”

The privacy checkup allows people to tailor their Facebook settings, personalising how much information is seen by who, as well as seeing which apps and websites they have got connected to Facebook.

A menu of drinks - which will be on the house from Facebook -include cappuccino, americano and mint tea.

Further pop-up events will take place in London, Brighton, Manchester and Cardiff.