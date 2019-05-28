Five Guys a Week: Singles wanted for new Channel 4 dating show which matches you with multiple partners

With so many dating apps available at your fingertips, modern dating can be a lot to wrap your head around.

For those fed up with digital dating, channel four might be offering the alternative you’ve been looking for, with a new dating show that allows you to meet potential matches face to face.

Would you let five strangers live in your house for the chance to find love? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Here’s everything you need to know and how to apply.

What’s the show?

The working title for the new show from Channel 4 is ‘Five Guys a Week’.

Each episode will see a singleton be matched with five potential suitors by a team dedicated to finding your perfect match.

Those five matches will then come and live in your house for a week - as the casting call says, “After all, it’s not until you live with someone that you really get to know them!”

The idea is to allow the suitors to share in every part of the hosts life and to really get to know them over the course of the week.

Throughout the week, the matches will be narrowed down as the singleton sends them home one by one until they’re left with who they think is the one.

What’s the application process?

To apply, head over to the Label 1 production website, where you can fill out the online application form.

You’ll need to enter your personal details, such as your name, height, occupation and social media handles.

You’ll also need to indicate when you’re unavailable for filming - the dates range from 10 June to 16 December.

The next stage of the application will ask you questions regarding your dating life, including how long you’ve been single for, your relationship history and the worst date you’ve ever been on.

The final leg of the application requires that you include a recent picture of yourself.

Any restrictions?

You’ll need to be over the age of 18 and a legal resident of the UK to apply for the programme.