Frankie Boyle at the Edinburgh Playhouse 2019: dates, times and tickets

Frankie Boyle is touring Scotland properly for the first time in over a decade with his Full Power tour.

The Scottish comedian “presents his sense of mounting horror in the form of stand-up comedy, including some of the best bits from his recent Prometheus albums”, according to his tour description.

Where and when is he performing?

Boyle is performing at the Edinburgh Playhouse, on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 September.

He is scheduled to begin his set at 7:30pm - a supporting act is yet to be announced.

Tickets

You can buy tickets from ATG Tickets.

They start from £29.40 and depending where you choose to sit in the theatre, can cost up to £45.40.

There as been some important information released regarding the tickets, which are:

- Resale of tickets is forbidden

- You can get an exchange up to 48 hours before the performance

- The party must enter together

- Those looking to go to the show need to be 16 years old and over.

- There’s a ticket limit of six tickets per person.

How to get there

The Edinburgh Playhouse is accessible in a variety of ways no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Playhouse is situated in the heart of Edinburgh and is very easy to access on foot. The theatre is only about a 10 minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley station.

Bus

There are a number of different buses that stop at the Leith Street stop, two minutes away from the theatre.

Coming from the city centre, you want to look out for the following services: 7, 8, 14, 25, 22, 49

If you’re travelling in the direction towards the city centre, the following services stop at the opposite stop: 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 22, 25, 34, 45, 49

Leith Street is occasionally closed due to St James Centre renovations, so double check if you need to make alternative travel plans.

Driving

Accessible parking can be found at the Omni Centre next to the theatre.

Q-Park offer a discount for theatre goers parking at the Q-Park Omni Centrecar park - it will cost £7 for five hours when seeing a show.

Where else is Frankie Boyle performing in Scotland?

The full tour will see Frankie stopping off in five venues across Scotland. The full tour schedule is as follows:

Ayr: Gaiety Theatre, 21 August

Aberdeen: His Majesty’s, 27 August

Oban: Corran Halls, 2 September

Edinburgh: Playhouse Theatre, 12 and 13 September

Glasgow: Kings Theatre, 1 October