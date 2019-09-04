Guilt: release date, cast and plot for new Mark Bonnar drama set in Edinburgh

BBC Scotland has released a sneak preview shot from its upcoming drama Guilt, which will star an acclaimed line-up of Scottish actors.

Written by Neil Forsyth (Eric, Ernie And Me, Bob Servant), the four-part drama is the first to be commissioned for BBC Scotland’s new digital channel and it's the headline show for the channel’s autumn schedule.

Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Who stars in Guilt?

The drama stars Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe, Line Of Duty and Unforgotten) and Jamie Sives (Chernobyl, Frontier, Game Of Thrones) in leading roles as brothers.

The two actors have known each other since the were 11 years old and studying at Leith Academy in Edinburgh.

Also on the cast are: Emun Elliot (Filth, The Paradise), Bill Paterson (Fleabag, Inside No.9), Ellie Haddington (Endeavour, Motherland), Ruth Bradley (The Split, The Fall), Sian Brooke (Doctor Foster, Sherlock) and Michael Nardone (Rellik, The Night Manager).

Mark Bonnar says: "I am hugely excited to be a part of Guilt and to be working with Neil again. The moment I read the first scene I was totally hooked.

“Neil has managed to write a captivating and breathless thriller which, even in its darkest, most dramatic moments, maintains a pitch black sense of humour. I don’t want to resort to hyperbole, but IT IS a total rollercoaster ride!"

Jamie Sives adds: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved in what I’m sure will be a cracking drama.

“Neil has written brilliant scripts for Guilt and I can’t wait to get tangled up in the web he has so expertly woven. Our director Rob McKillop is a special talent and everyone I’ve met so far on this project has been so enthusiastic about it."



What’s it about?

A co-commission with BBC Two and with support from Screen Scotland, Guilt is a twisting and unpredictable four-part drama.

Described by the BBC as a “stylish, contemporary drama with riveting plot twists and a strong vein of black humour throughout”, it tells the story of two brothers whose lives are thrown into disarray after they accidentally run over and kill an old man while driving home from a wedding.

After making the panicked decision to cover their tracks, the brothers seem to get away with their crime.

However, as neighbours and relatives of the dead man begin to suspect his death wasn’t as innocent as it initially seemed, the brothers find their lives rapidly falling apart, as their actions begin to catch up with them.

Their increasingly desperate attempts to conceal their guilt lead them further into a world where everyone seems to have a hidden agenda and they discover they can trust no-one - including each other.

Where is it being filmed?

The drama is set in Edinburgh and already filming is well underway.

The cast and crew were spotted in May on Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square as filming began, so it won’t be long before Guilt is on our screens.

Where and when can I watch it?

Guilt will premiere on the BBC Scotland channel before its network transmission on BBC Two.

At the moment no release date has been confirmed, but the programme is expected to come out later this autumn.