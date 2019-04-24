‘Huge honour’ for Edinburgh choir to perform with Take That

The raucous energy of Edinburgh’s Got Soul Choir added a powerful punch to Take That’s Easter concerts at the SSE Hydro.

Founded by Maryam Ghaffari in 2012, the group has gone on to work with Gareth Malone and Sharlene Hector from Bassement Jaxx.

And now the singers are coming down from the high of joining Take That’s Scottish tour on stage with Lulu and Rick Astley for the three-concert series.

“We’re still coming back down to earth,” singer Alison Templeton told the Evening News.

“It was such a huge honour for us to be chosen; still on a high, it was incredible.”

Back in 2015, the Got Soul Choir performed at the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards at the Assembly Rooms. Since then, there are now choirs in Glasgow and Dundee.

Got Soul worked with Gareth Malone on his BBC TV series The Choir, with Mica Paris, Sharlene Hector and appeared live last December from Edinburgh Zoo on BBC Breakfast.

Choir founder and director, Maryam Ghaffari, has just finished second series of BBC TV show All Together Now.

On the horizon is a World Fairtrade Day performance at the Usher Hall in May, as well as concerts at the Caird Hall in Dundee in June and Glasgow in November.

