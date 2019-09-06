Iconic Friends sofa set to make debut in Edinburgh's 'Central Perk'

IT provides the setting for some of the most hilarious television moments of the past 25 years.

And now, fans of classic US sitcom Friends will be given a unique chance to celebrate the anniversary of the show's debut later this month when the famous sofa hits the Capital.

The set famously features in the sitcom's iconic opening titles.

Edinburgh’s busiest park will be ‘transformed’ into Central Perk, a quarter of a century after Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross first appeared on our TV screens.

A replica of the Central Perk settee, which featured prominently in the iconic opening titles, will be plonked by the Ross Fountain in Princes Street Gardens with Edinburgh Castle as its backdrop later this month as part of a UK-wide tour of iconic British landmarks to celebrate the big milestone.

The sofa will be there for fans to experience on a first-come-first-served basis on Monday, September 16 from 10am until 5pm.

The famous piece of Central Perk furniture will also visit London's Tower Bridge in the UK along with Bondi Beach in Sydney, The Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Empire State building in New York as part of the tour.