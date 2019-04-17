Vandalism at Newhaven Station - View of station

In pictures: 9 of Edinburgh’s lost railway stations

It’s hard to imagine now but Edinburgh was once bound together by more than fifty railway stations in a way that would no longer be possible.

Prior to the the Beeching cuts in the 1960s, there were few districts of the Scottish capital not linked by rail. The cuts were a consequence of the nationalisation of the UK’s railways by the Labour government in 1948 and meant that lines deemed surplus to requirements were wiped from the network.

Passengers get off the train at Corstorphine Station in Edinburgh, June 1966.

1. Corstorphine Station

Passengers get off the train at Corstorphine Station in Edinburgh, June 1966.
The platforms at Newhaven Station looking west.

2. Newhaven Station

The platforms at Newhaven Station looking west.
Passengers leaving the platform at Morningside Station, Edinburgh in 1961.

3. Morningside Railway Station

Passengers leaving the platform at Morningside Station, Edinburgh in 1961.
Leith Central Station as viewed from Kirkgate flats in the 1960s.

4. Leith Central Station

Leith Central Station as viewed from Kirkgate flats in the 1960s.
