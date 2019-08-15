Jarvis Cocker at Leith Theatre 2019: date, stage times and possible setlist

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker is returning to the International Festival with his new project JARV IS…

Performing at Leith Theatre, this is everything you need to know about the gig.

Did you manage to grab tickets to the sold out show? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Where and when is Jarvis Cocker playing in Edinburgh?

Jarvis Cocker is taking to Leith Theatre next Thursday on 22 August 2019.

Doors for the gig open at 7pm, with support act Our Lady of the Stars set to perform at 8pm and Jarvis Cocker playing at 9pm.

Tickets

Unfortunately, tickets for this performance have sold out.

Setlist

Analysing previous setlists performed by Jarvis Cocker in the past, Concerty predicts this will be the running order for the night:

- Angela

- “Further Complications.”

- Slush

- Big Julie

- Leftovers

- I Never Said I Was Deep

- Homewrecker!

- Fat Children

In the instance of an encore:

- Don’t Let Him Waste Your Time

- You’re In My Eyes (Discosong)

Restrictions

Attendees should be aware that bags may be subject to security searches and that the venue does not permit bags larger than 30cm x 30cm x 15cm. There is also no cloakroom to store your belongings.

How to get to the venue

The address for Leith Theatre is 28 to 30 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, EH6 4AE.

The theatre is easily accessible no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The theatre is about a 40 minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley Station.

Head down past the Edinburgh Omni Centre and down Leith Walk.

Once you reach the foot of the walk, turn left onto Great Junction Street and then left again once you reach Ferry Road, just over the water of Leith.

Bus

There are a variety of Lothian buses you can catch that’ll take you right there.

Buses 7, 14 and 21 will take you right to venue, and will take about 20 minutes from Waverley Station.

The 34 will get you just before the water of Leith and from there is a three minute walk to the venue.

Alternatively, the 22, 35 and 36 will all get you onto Great Junction Street and from there it’s about a five minute walk.

Driving

The Leith Theatre is highly accessible via public transport, so you are encouraged to leave your car at home.

For blue badge parking, there is some available on Mill Lane, Coburg Street and Admiralty Street.