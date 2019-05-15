Jeremy Kyle Show permanently axed following death of guest

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently cancelled by ITV following the death of a guest.

The confrontational talk show was suspended indefinitely by the broadcaster following the death of the participant, 63-year-old Steve Dymond, a week after the programme was filmed.

The programme has now ended for good, following an outcry for it to be cancelled from MPs and members of the public.

ITV’s CEO Dame Carolyn McCall said in a statement: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

“Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

The programme was initially pulled off air on Monday, and a review of the episode featuring Mr Dymond is under review.

