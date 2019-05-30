Kelly Jones at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall: Possible concert setlist, door opening times and ticket prices

Have your say

Kelly Jones, frontman of Stereophonics, will be heading to Edinburgh on Saturday 1 June as part of his Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day - A Solo Tour.

Jones released his first solo album, Only the Names Have Been Changed, in 2007 and this will be his third solo tour.

The popular singer will be joined by special guests The Wind & The Wave, but what will his set list be for his concert at Usher Hall?

Possible setlist

Fans can expect a wide variety of music to appear on the setlist for Jones’s Edinburgh gig, featuring tracks taken from Stereophonics’ back catalogue of 10 albums, which has more than 22 years worth of music.

The set is also expected to include some of the band’s rarely performed songs, alongside tracks from Jones’ solo album.

Brand new, recently written songs are also expected.

Jones said, “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me.

“The tour is about overcoming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that.

“I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.”

Previous setlists

At his last gig in London, at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2017, Jones performed a variety of songs, including:

- Caught by the Wind

- I Wanna Get Lost With You

- Indian Summer

- Maybe Tomorrow

- Graffiti on the Train

- You're My Star

- Dakota

Door opening times and ticket prices

Doors open at 7pm. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

Ticket prices are listed as ranging between £54.45 and £38.50. This price includes the booking fee.

For more information or to book tickets, visit usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/kelly-jones-dont-let-devil-take-another-day-solo-tour