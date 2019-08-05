Love Island’s Anton Danyluk wants to do a new reality TV show - featuring his Scottish mum

Having found an adoring audience after appearing on summer reality TV hit, Love Island, Anton Danyluk (originally from Blackridge, West Lothian) has his sights set on a career in television.

Speaking to The Daily Record, Anton revealed where he sees his future after narrowly missing out on the Love Island finale with partner, Belle Hassan.

You might be seeing more Anton on your TV screens (Photo: ITV)

Family reality TV show

It’s not just Anton who shot to fame overnight - his mum did too. Audiences found her appearance on Love Island: Aftersun hilarious, and even released a rap song about how she shaves her son’s backside.

Anton said, “I would love to do a reality show with my mum. It was suggested to us before I even went on the show. Now that we both have a big following, it is something I’d really like to do.”

Anton’s mum, Sherie Ann, found herself with a cult following and has already racked up 85.4 thousand Instagram followers, despite having only made the account on 18 July.

Anton continued, “My mum and I are up for doing Gogglebox, travel shows - you name it. Throw it as us and we will do it. There has even been talk of us doing something with Belle’s family as well.”

What else is in store for Anton?

The 24 year old gym owner has other plans for his future post-Love Island, mainly centred on promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Anton said, “When I was a kid, I was a wee bit overweight and getting into fitness changed my life. It gave me the confidence to go on a show like Love Island.”

“I was to help young people with their fitness by promoting healthier and happier lifestyles, whether that be by releasing a fitness DVD or presenting a TV fitness show for kids.

“I want to help people with their mental health and wellbeing.”

Looking to take over the UK fitness scene, Anton said, “At the minute, when you say fitness in the UK, you think of Joe Wicks. I want to replace him and hope that when people think of fitness, I will soon be the first person they think of.”