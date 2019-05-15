Musselburgh Ladies Day sells out for 12th year in a row

Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse has sold out for the 12th year in a row.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 1 and will welcome a capacity 10,000 crowd.

All packages and general admission tickets have been snapped up for the event, Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse, to give it its official title.

The Queen of Style, the best dressed lady on the day, will receive a four-night stay in New York with £2000 spending money, while the best dressed male, the King of Style, will receive £1000 in vouchers from Andrew Brookes Tailoring.

Singer-songwriter and former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts will be on the judging panel, while celebrity DJ and television presenter Edith Bowman will host an after-racing party on the main stage.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.