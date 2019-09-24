Peebles' Hogmanay Torchlight Procession returns after a year out, here's how to take part

Peebles is set to shine this Hogmanay.

After a break last year, the Peebles Hogmanay Torchlight Procession is set to return for 2019.

Thousands of locals and visitors will come together to create a magical procession of fire around the stunning streets of Peebles on New Year’s Eve.

The community led procession will start on Peebles High Street and cross the river Tweed twice over the Priorsford and Tweed bridges.

Neil Dalgleish from Hillside Outside, organisers of the event, says, “We are delighted to be hosting Peebles Hogmanay Torchlight Procession again in 2019. It’s a great way to end the year, celebrate as a community and bring some sparkle to Peebles on New Year’s Eve.”

Vouchers to take part will be available from Friday 27 September at noon online at www.peeblestorchlight.com or in person from The Super Store, Northgate, Peebles and the Hub on the High Street, Innerleithen.

The procession itself will start at 6pm on 31 December, with torch vouchers exchanged for the torches from 3pm, when a limited number of torches will be available to buy on the day too.