River City and Scot Squad star Jordan Young joins Edinburgh King’s panto crew

HE may be a bad-boy in River City and a cocky copper in Scot Squad, but this Christmas actor Jordan Young will be running away to the circus when he becomes the newest member of the King’s pantomime cast.

The Fife-born actor who trained in the Capital at Queen Margaret University will join regulars Allan Stewart, Andy Gray and Grant Stott in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

No stranger to the art form, Young has been a star of His Majesty’s Theatre’s panto, in Aberdeen, for the last 12 years.

The 38-year-old will make his King’s debut in Goldilocks and the Three Bears as Joey the Clown.

Looking forward to treading the boards of the Old Lady of Leven Street, he says, “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the boys at the King’s Edinburgh after 12 brilliant years in Aberdeen.

“I’ve long admired them and the amazing panto history of the King’s so I can’t wait to get started.”

A regular on River City, Young has entertained soap fans as rogue Alex McAllister for more than six years, winning the award for Best Scottish Actor at the Scottish Variety Awards in 2016 along the way.

He is also well known for playing PC Jack McLaren in five series of the improvised comedy Scot Squad.

His other TV credits include Still Game, Shetland and Rab C Nesbitt.

Michael Harrison, Managing Director of Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer and the team behind the annual King’s production, says, “Jordan is going to be a fantastic addition to our production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

“Like Allan, Andy and Grant, Jordan is a class act and a hilarious comedy performer who will complement them perfectly.”

The actor, who regularly performed alongside Elaine C Smith and opposite Aberdeen’s dame Alan McHugh who also writes Qdos Entertainment’s pantomimes, will make his first appearance in this year’s circus-inspired panto on Saturday 30 November.

Blending the worlds of circus and pantomime with magic, music, mayhem and plenty of porridge, Goldilocks and the Three Bears will feature hilarious comedy routines, dazzling special effects and hair-rising displays.

Duncan Hendry, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres adds, “I was Chief Executive at His Majesty’s Aberdeen when Jordan started his very successful run of pantos with Alan McHugh.

“He has a terrific stage presence, has great comic timing and I’m sure Edinburgh audiences will love him.”

Goldilocks and the Three Bears opens on Saturday 30 November and will run until Sunday 19 January 2020.

With tickets already selling fast, audiences are advised to book early so as not to miss this year’s must-see show.

Tickets can be booked on 0131 529 6000 or online at www.capitaltheatres.com