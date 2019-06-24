Smash hit Broadway musical Once set to get its Edinburgh Premiere

ONE of the most celebrated musicals of all time is set to get its Capital premiere next year, at The Playhouse.

The multi award-winning Broadway and West End musical Once, will play the Greenside Place venue as part of its first major UK tour from 26-30 May 2020.

Based on the critically acclaimed and much-loved film, Once tells the uplifting yet yearning story of two lost souls - a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician - who unexpectedly fall in love. Following their relationship across five short days, big changes happen to both of them in little ways.

The cast will be led by Scottish actor Daniel Healy as Guy and Emma Lucia as Girl. The pair return to the roles after receiving critical acclaim when the production premiered last year.

Healy originally played the role of Eamon in the West End production of Once but also understudied the lead role when it was played by both Doctor Who star Aurthur Darville and Boyzone's Ronan Keating. His TV credits include Chewin' the Fat, The Karen Dunbar Show, Taggart and River City.

With a book by award-winning Irish playwright and screenwriter Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, the show features the song Falling Slowly, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Described as 'a spell-binding and uplifting story of hopes and dreams', the production brings to life on stage the cult 2007 Irish indie feature, originally shot on a micro-budget of just $160,000.

The stage version premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011 before transferring to Broadway in 2012, where it won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Tickets for once at The Playhouse go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27 June.