Spice Girls at Murrayfield - how to get there by bus

There is not long to go now until the eagerly anticipated Spice Girls concert at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

But have you worked out how you are getting there?

The Spice Girls last month in Dublin. Picture: Andrew Timms/PA Wire

If you are choosing Lothian Buses, then here is your guide:

Buses to BT Murrayfield:

From Edinburgh City Centre – Services 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33.

From Hermiston Park & Ride – Service 25 from Hermiston Park & Ride (A71 close to M8, A720).

From Ingliston Park & Ride – Service X12 will be operating between Ingliston Park & Ride and BT Murrayfield from 1630 – 2000 and from BT Murrayfield back to Ingliston Park & Ride after the concert with frequent departures.

From Edinburgh Airport – Airlink 100 will take you to BT Murrayfield and the City Centre.

From Bathgate / Broxburn / Armadale – Service X18.

From Livingston – Services X27/X28.

From Fauldhouse / West Calder and Livingston – Service X17.

The operator has also offered these travel tips:

Traffic will be busy, so please allow extra time for your journey.

If you need to use more than three buses for your round trip, dayticket is the best value option.

You will find real time travel information and someone to help on the Lothian BusesTwitter feed.

Plan your journey and buy your bus tickets in advance on the app.

There will be diversions in place after the concert. Please be aware of these for your onwards travel plans.

Costs:

Single tickets are £1.70 (adult) or £0.80 (child)*

Day tickets are £4.00 (adult) or £2.00 (child)*

Airlink fares – Adult single £4.50, Adult return £7.50 and Child single £2.00, Child return £3.00.

Lothian operates an exact fare system for cash fares, this means the driver cannot give change.

*additional zonal fares apply on services X17, X18 and X27/X28.