Spice Girls in Edinburgh: Weather sites forecast heavy rain ahead of Murrayfield gig

With rain showers forecast for much of Saturday, Spice Girls fans in Edinburgh may well be looking up towards darkened skies thinking, 'stop right now, thank you very much'.

The '90s Girl Power juggernaut will entertain Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium this evening as part of their ongoing Spice World tour.

Consisting of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm, the pop quartet (minus original fifth member Victoria Beckham) is expected to perform 23 of their most famous hits split over two acts.

But the big question on gig-goers lips for much of Saturday will be whether or not the heavens can stay shut for the proceedings.

With umbrellas already confirmed among a lengthy list of banned items for the gig, Spice fans will hope the showers can be kept at bay.

Weather predictions differ slightly depending whose data you read, though all agree that the rainy and windy weather brought north by Storm Miguel will have some impact on the concert.

The stadium opens to fans at 5pm with the Spice Girls taking to the stage at 8.30pm. The concert is expected to finish between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

Met Office

According to the Met Office, the chances of heavy precipitation in the Edinburgh area peak at around 4pm, with light rain forecast half an hour before the Spice Girls take to the stage.

Met office evening summary: Rather cloudy with showers through the evening and night. Winds generally light and variable, but a fresh northerly breeze across eastern parts at first. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

BBC weather

The BBC weather outlook for Saturday predicts showers throughout the afternoon, ceasing at 8pm and sunny intervals forecast thereafter until sunset.

Accuweather.com

And on Accuweather, the forecast suggests a slightly drier afternoon with showers to break at around 8pm. A partly cloudy outlook is forecast an hour later.