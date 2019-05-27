Spice Girls live in Edinburgh 2019: Possible setlist, venue directions and how to get tickets

Everything you need to know about the Spice Girls UK tour.

The Spice Girls will spice up our lives in Edinburgh on 8 June as part of their 2019 Spice world tour.

After kicking off their tour in Dublin at Croke Park on Friday 24 May, fans have now got an insight into what to expect.

What could be on the set list?

The Spice Girls know how to put on a show and performed a huge 20 song setlist split into two acts at their Dublin gig.

Act One

Spice Up Your Life

If U Can’t Dance

Who Do You Think You Are

Do It

Something Kinda Funny

Military Cadence / Sound Off (interlude)

Holler (with elements from Run the World (Girls) by Beyonce)

Queer Tango

Viva Forever

Let Love Lead the Way

Goodbye

Act Two

Never Give Up on the Good Times

We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)

Love Thing

The Lady is a Vamp

Too Much

Say You’ll Be There

2 Become 1

Intermission

(Interlude)

Stop

Mama

Wannabe

Spice Up Your Life

Will there be an encore?

Spice Girls fans that attending the opening night at Croke Park reported that there was no encore after the Spice Up Your Life outro.

Will the band perform any solo songs?

When the English girl group last reunited in 2007 for a huge tour, each of the members flaunted a solo section.

However, if the Croke Park debut is anything to go by, there will be no solo songs nor material performed from any of the individual albums released by the members.

Where and when are the Spice Girls performing?

The Spice Girls are headed to Edinburgh for one performance at Murrayfield stadium on 8 June.

The West Fan village will open at 3pm where ticket holders can purchase food, drinks and official Spice Girls merchandise.

The stadium will open at 5pm.

At 7:15pm, the supporting act, Jess Glynne, is set to perform.

The Spice Girls are scheduled to take to the stage at 8:30pm.

Available tickets?

According to Ticketmaster, there are still tickets available for the Edinburgh show.

The available tickets range from resale tickets at £70.29, all the way up to VIP packages at £291.

How to get there?

There are a variety of ways to reach Murrayfield stadium, no matter how you prefer to travel.

Walking

Walking to the stadium will take you roughly 40 minutes from the city centre.

Buses

There are a few different bus services that will get you to Murrayfield.

From the city centre, you can get the 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33 lothian bus, or you can get the airlink 100.

Tram

There are a variety of tram stops in Edinburgh to hop aboard that will take you to Murrayfield.

The stop is called Murrayfield stadium, so you don’t need to worry about missing your stop.

You need to purchase your tram ticket prior to getting aboard - an adult single ticket costs £1.70 and a child single ticket costs £0.80.

Driving

Parking is not available at Murrayfield stadium. You can try finding parking nearby, or you can use the Park and Ride scheme. You can park your car at these locations and complete the second leg of the journey to Murrayfield via bus.

There are seven park and rides located both in and around Edinburgh, which are:

Ingliston

Hermiston

Newcraighall

Ferrytoll

Sheriffhall

Straiton

Wallyford