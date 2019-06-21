The Greatest Showman sing-along tour Edinburgh 2019: date, venue and tickets

Are you a Greatest Showman aficionado who knows all the songs?

Or maybe you just love singing along to all the tunes on the soundtrack?

Either way, this sing-along event coming to Edinburgh is perfect for you.

What is it?

You will get the opportunity to watch The Greatest Showman on the big screen but with a twist - the lyrics will be displayed on screen and you’ll be encouraged to join in, as loudly as you like.

Alongside the screening of the film, there will also be a live host who will teach everyone in the audience a unique set of dance moves. They’ll also show you how to use your interactive prop bags as well.

You’ll practice your “cheers, your boos and even a few wolf whistles” according to the event page.

Fancy dress is also highly encouraged, and full audience participation is essential.

Where and when is it on?

The Edinburgh Playhouse originally began its life as a huge, single screen cinema in 1929 before reopening in 1980 as a fully functioning theatre.

Returning to its cinematic roots with this tour, The Edinburgh Playhouse will host the sing-along event.

The event takes place on Friday 6 September and begins at 7pm.

Tickets

You can purchase tickets for the performance on the ATG Tickets website. Depending on where in the theatre you choose your seats, tickets range from between £16 and £31.

The show runs for 2 hours 50 minutes, and this includes an interval.

The event website recommends an age guidance of five years and up.

How to get there

The Edinburgh Playhouse is accessible in a variety of ways no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Playhouse is situated in the heart of Edinburgh and is very easy to access on foot.

The theatre is only about a 10 minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley station.

Bus

There are a number of different buses that stop at the Leith Street stop, two minutes away from the theatre.

Coming from the city centre, you want to look out for the following services: 7, 8, 14, 25, 22, 49

If you’re travelling in the direction towards the city centre, the following services stop at the opposite stop: 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 22, 25, 34, 45, 49

Leith street is occasionally closed due to St James Centre renovations, so double check if you need to make alternative travel plans.

Driving

Accessible parking can be found at the Omni Centre next to the theatre.

Q-Park offer a discount for theatre goers parking at the Q-Park Omni Centrecar park - it will cost £7 for five hours when seeing a show.