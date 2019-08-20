This is how your child could be in hit musical The King and I at the Edinburgh Playhouse

IT’S one of the greatest musical of all time and when it returns to The Playhouse later this year, you could be watching your son or daughter on the famous stage alongside some of the biggest musical theatre stars in the world.

The King and I is coming to Edinburgh this autumn and the show’s producers are offering one lucky child a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the cast on stage.

Producers are looking for a boy or a girl of East Asian or Southeast Asian heritage (or mixed heritage thereof)*, aged between 8 and 10 years old, to play one of The King’s Royal Children.

The Scottish premiere will run at the Playhouse from October 17 to October 26, 2019.

Open auditions will take place on Saturday, August 24 at The Playhouse from 10am.

If your child is interested in auditioning you should email Office@trafalgarentertainment.com with a small passport style photo and some information about the child’s age, location and any experience or training (drama, dance or singing classes) they may have had.

All children auditioning will be required to sing and dance along with the other children. The child will need to be available to rehearse for two days in between September 30 and October 16.

They will also take part in some publicity appearances before and during the run. For more information, please visit Kingandimusical.co.uk/auditions

* Schedule 9, Part 1 of the Equality Act 2010; (Occupational Requirements) applies.