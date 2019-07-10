Tickets on sale for Frankie Boyle's new show at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Tickets are now on sale for Frankie Boyle's new show coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse in September as part of his Scottish tour.

The comedian will be performing his show Full Power at the Playhouse on Thursday, September 12th and Friday, September 13th.

Touring Scotland properly for the first time in more than a decade, Boyle will be presenting his sense of mounting horror in the form of stand-up comedy, including some of the best bits from his recent Prometheus albums.

Frankie Boyle is well known for jokes which can spark some controversy and starred on BBC hit show Mock the Week for several years. Boyle now hosts his own show called Frankie Boyle's New World Order.

Tickets to the Edinburgh shows will be priced from £29.40 and there is a maximum of six per person.

The events are recommended for audiences aged 16 and above.

For more details and to buy tickets visit here.