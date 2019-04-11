Topshop is launching a vegan shoe collection

Fashion retailer Topshop has launched its first ever collection of vegan footwear, in a move to become a more eco-friendly brand.

The high street retailer has introduced the new range ready for the summer season, with six styles of sandals for shoppers to choose from.

Topshop has launched its first ever collection of vegan footwear made from non-animal and non-fish glue

100% vegan-friendly

The 12 piece collection consists of six designs for women, each of which comes in two different colours.

Offering plenty of versatility, the range includes chunky block-heeled sandals, faux snake-print styles, toe loop sandals and slingback mules.

All of the shoes are made from non-animal and non-fish glue, making them 100 per cent vegan-friendly, and are priced between £42 and £59.

The 12-piece collection consists of six designs, each of which comes in two different colours

The footwear also comes packaged in a box that has been created using vegan materials.

The collection was handmade in Spain and has been approved by animal rights organisation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Just the beginning

While the shoe collection marks Topshop's first foray into vegan-friendly items, the brand hinted in a statement that this is just the beginning.

Topshop's fashion director, Maddy Evans, said, "We are really excited to be launching our first vegan collection this April.

"Initially we are focusing on footwear and introducing six new styles that are produced alongside our premium shoe lines in Spain.

"We can't wait to see how shoppers respond to the design-led collection and how far we can push vegan products across our accessories offering."

Winning praise

The high-street brand announced the launch of the collection on Twitter yesterday (10 Apr), inviting shoppers to discover their new animal-free range.

The shoes have been well received by fans of the brand, with many taking to social media to shower praise on the brand for the eco-friendly move.

One user wrote, "So pleased that Topshop is finally getting with the times and has released a vegan range of footwear! I’ve steered clear of their shoes for years because they all seem to have leather in so this is great to see!”