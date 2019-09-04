Watch: Dramatic moment Fast and Furious 9 stunt person leaps from Edinburgh window

Dramatic footage has emerged showing a Fast and Furious 9 stunt person leaping from an Edinburgh window on to a double decker bus.



Key scenes from the ninth instalment of the famously high-octane action franchise are being filmed in Edinburgh city centre this month with Waterloo Place and Calton Road currently closed by movie crews.

Crews moved in on Monday to begin setting up cranes and other equipment and it seems they have wasted no time in ramping up the drama.



Video footage has emerged of a stunt person in harness readying himself to leap more than 40 feet from a window on to a double decker Edinburgh tour bus.

As the shout of action goes up, the stunt person jumps from the third floor window on Waterloo Place in synchronisation with a moving double decker bus passing underneath him.



In other footage shared online, stunt actors can be seen making similar leaps from the nearby 64-ft high Regent Bridge.



Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Fast and Furious 9 is set for a 2020 release.

