Watch the moment this puppy barks “I love you” to its owner

Are we getting closer to being able to communicate with our dogs?

It’s a dog owner’s dream for their pet to be able to speak to them.

A cockapoo is a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle (Photo: Shutterstock)

It would make it a lot easier to figure out when they need to go to the toilet and where they’ve hidden your other shoe.

And for one person, that dream has almost been realised.

Puppy barks ‘I love you’

Amanda Kerr’s young puppy Bruno already has a grasp of the English language.

Bruno, who was an 18th birthday present for her son, can be seen wagging his tail and excitedly jumping around as her son chats to him.

“Bruno is only ten weeks old in this video,” Amanda said.

And considering human babies start talking around six months old, Bruno seems to have picked up the English language fairly quickly.

“Couldn’t believe it”

Bruno, a cockapoo (a cross between a cocker spaniel and a poodle), really amazed his family with his attempt at speaking.

The family had only welcomed the little puppy for around a week and were enjoying bonding when it happened.

“We were having loads of fun teaching him a few tricks and we couldn’t believe it when it sounded like he was trying to speak,” Amanda said.

Clearly little Bruno has figured out how to use his powers of speech to his advantage.

Amanda said: “He still does this when he’s looking for a treat.”

She added: “He makes us laugh every day, he’s just a wee bundle of fun!”