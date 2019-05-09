World first Lego brick display comes to Edinburgh Zoo

Visitors to Edinburgh Zoo will be able to experience face-to-face encounters with killer whales, hammerhead sharks and giant squids when they visit the attraction this summer.

But those not keen on getting too close to these massive sea creatures need not worry – they are all made from millions of Lego bricks.

One of the exhibits. Picture: Edinburgh Zoo

The world-exclusive “BRICKLIVE Ocean” exhibition – which also includes faithful recreations of the resident penguins – will see over 30 life-sized sculptures installed to form an interactive trail around the zoo.

Lyndy Donaldson, the zoo’s events and experiences manager, said: “The sculptures are incredibly lifelike, with the killer whale four metres long and built using almost two hundred thousand Lego bricks.

“It will be really fun for all of our visitors and great for families, with lots of interactive experiences, aLEGO® brick pit and the chance to make Lego models.

“The trail will also help us tell of the threats faced by our magnificent marine life. One of our models will be a vaquita porpoise, which is critically-endangered and one of the world’s rarest animals, with less than 20 remaining in the wild.”

She added: “With our giant pandas soon to move to their new habitat, our koala joey and rockhopper penguin chicks being born and our second rhino Sanjay having recently arrived, this summer will be a fantastic time to visit the zoo to see the wonderful species in our care and our spectacular ocean display.”