You can visit a ‘dinosaur zoo’ at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe

Designed for audiences of three years and up, Erth is bringing its critically acclaimed show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.

You’ll get the chance to observe and interact with life-like dinosaurs in this entertaining and educational live show.

Do you fancy coming face to face with a dinosaur? (Photo: Erth)

What’s the show?

“Get right up close and personal with an amazing array of prehistoric creatures, from baby dinos to some of the largest carnivores and herbivores that have ever walked the planet,” the event page boasts.

Erth’s dinosaurs have been described as “unmistakably alive” and mostly friendly. The event aims to connect young audiences to the real life science of paleontology using this unique show.

Where and when is it happening?

Erth will be performing at Bristo Square, which is situated at the heart of the festival, between George Square and Teviot Place.

The show is 60 minutes long and will run from July 31 to August 26. It starts at 11am each morning.

Tickets

Depending on whether you choose to sit in the stalls or in the Sirloin Seat (the best seats in the house), ticket prices vary.

For standard stalls seating, ticket prices start from £13.30. For the special Sirloin Seats, it’s £18.30.

Collection for the box office is free, but if you want the tickets delivered to your door, it will cost you an extra £3.

You can buy tickets buy heading over to the Underbelly’s website here.

The event page states that due to the fact that the venue is a reserved seating venue, you will automatically be assigned seats upon booking your tickets. If you’d like to select specific seats, you should contact Underbelly on 0131 510 0395.