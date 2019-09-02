You could meet Anton Danyluk from Love Island at an Edinburgh nightclub this weekend

Love Island dominated TV screens this summer, with everyone talking about the show - who would couple up with who, whose head would be turned and which islanders would get dumped from the villa.

Edinburgh-based fans of the show will be able to get up close with one popular islander this Friday (6 Sep).

Was Anton your favourite islander this year? (Photo: ITV)

Scottish islander Anton Danyluk is heading to Edinburgh for a club appearance at city centre nightclub, Bourbon.

Club appearance

The gym owner from Airdrie became a fan favourite on the show after finding himself unlucky in love before finally coupling up with Bella Hassan.

For those looking for a chance to meet the Scottish sensation, this is everything you need to know.

Where is he appearing?

Anton is heading to nightclub, Bourbon, which can be found at 24a Frederick Street, EH2 2JR.

Bourbon is located in the basement space next to the Co-Op on Frederick Street.

Entry fee to the club starts from £5.

Tickets

Bourbon is selling a variety of meet and greet tickets to let you meet Anton.

These ticket options are:

- Advanced ticket, which costs £6

- Meet and greet VIP ticket, which costs £11.25

Tickets are reportedly selling out fast, and can be purchased online via Skiddle.

What time?

Bourbon opens at 10:30pm and closes at 3am, with last entry permitted to the club at 2am.

As it is a nightclub, only those aged 18 or older will be granted entry - be prepared to show ID on the door as well.