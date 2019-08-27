Fast and Furious 6 among 4DX movies to be screened at Edinburgh Cineworld for first time

Movie buffs will get the chance to experience the cutting edge of cinema technology this weekend when four blockbusters are screened in 4DX for the first time at Edinburgh's Cineworld.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Fast and Furious 6 will be showing at the Fountainbridge Park venue on Saturday, August 31st.

Vin Diesel stars in Fast and Furious 6/ DFree-Shutterstock.

The 4DX technology gives viewers a multi-sensory experience by allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents and other special effects to enhance the visuals on screen.

Whether you’d like to feel the wind in your hair during a thrilling Quidditch match, feel every turn of the wheel in an action-packed Fast & Furious car chase, or have the room illuminated with special strobe lighting as Quill shoots his quad blaster in Guardians of the Galaxy, there’s a film for everybody to become immersed in.

Tickets can be purchased for £17.75 for adults and £14.50 for children.

Other blockbusters expected to hit the big screen in 4DX in the coming months include Angel Has Fallen, IT Chapter Two and Ad Astra.

Other Scottish Locations screening the four movies in 4DX for the first time include Cineworld at Glasgow's Renfrew Street and Aberdeen's Union Square.