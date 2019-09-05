Have you seen the production in Edinburgh?

Fast and Furious 9: behind the scenes pictures from filming in Edinburgh

The production of Fast and Furious 9 is well underway and Edinburgh residents are getting a look behind the scenes of the blockbuster movie.

Check out these incredible production photos from the filming of Fast and Furious 9, currently being filmed in Edinburgh.

Onlookers were treated to the sight of a stuntman leaping from the bridge to the safety mat below

1. Ready to jump

Onlookers were treated to the sight of a stuntman leaping from the bridge to the safety mat below
TSPL
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A van and a car carry materials to set up a rig for filming

2. Rig materials

A van and a car carry materials to set up a rig for filming
TSPL
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Will we see an "Explore Edinburgh" red bus in the background of the new film?

3. Discussing the shot

Will we see an "Explore Edinburgh" red bus in the background of the new film?
TSPL
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A stuntman gets suited up in a harness and helmet

4. Preparing for a stunt

A stuntman gets suited up in a harness and helmet
TSPL
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3