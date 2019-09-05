Fast and Furious 9: behind the scenes pictures from filming in Edinburgh
The production of Fast and Furious 9 is well underway and Edinburgh residents are getting a look behind the scenes of the blockbuster movie.
Check out these incredible production photos from the filming of Fast and Furious 9, currently being filmed in Edinburgh.
1. Ready to jump
Onlookers were treated to the sight of a stuntman leaping from the bridge to the safety mat below
TSPL
jpimedia
2. Rig materials
A van and a car carry materials to set up a rig for filming
TSPL
jpimedia
3. Discussing the shot
Will we see an "Explore Edinburgh" red bus in the background of the new film?
TSPL
jpimedia
4. Preparing for a stunt
A stuntman gets suited up in a harness and helmet
TSPL
jpimedia
