Fast and Furious 9 could be looking for film extras in Edinburgh

A new mysterious casting call looking for Edinburgh-based extras has appeared - and it could just give aspiring actors a chance to appear in the new Fast and Furious 9 film.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is this a casting call for Fast and Furious 9? (Photo: Shutterstock)

The casting call

The casting call comes from film extra company Universal Extras. The role criteria states that you can be male or female of any age and that you must have easy access to Edinburgh for filming.

The filming dates are Monday 9, Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 September. Although the casting call does not explicitly mention the Fast and Furious movie, these dates coincide with the production schedule of the film, which is being made in Edinburgh.

You will be paid £100 per day if you are cast as an extra, which may increase.

The Universal Extras Facebook page says that the extras being hired are for roles to play as shoppers and tourists.

How to apply

To apply, you’ll need to register with Universal Extras.

To do so, you’ll need to provide a whole host of details, such as basic information like your email address, name, birthday and gender.

From there, you’ll need to create your profile.

The information needed for your profile includes things like your phone number and address.

As you continue you build your profile, be prepared to include specific details about yourself, such as:

- Skin colour

- Body measurements (height, clothing size, bra size, shoe size etc)

- Eye colour

- Hair colour, plus style and length

- Any physical attributes, such as birth marks, scars, braces etc

- Disabilities

- Tattoos or piercings

You’ll also need to include photos of yourself with one being a standard head and shoulders headshot and another being a full body picture.

After that, there is an option to pay for a subscription with Universal Extras, which means you’ll get priority for casting. The various options are:

- One year for £25

- Two years for £40

- Three years for £55

After the initial profile building, you can then add things to your profile such as:

- Skills and training, like dance, acting, stage combat etc

- Sports skills

- Your wardrobe, like your everyday wardrobe and other outfits you have

- Any cars or pets you own