Fast and Furious 9: Here is Tuesday's list of road closures as filming enters day two in Edinburgh

WATERLOO Place and Calton Road will remain closed in the Capital on Tuesday as filming for the latest installment in the Fast and Furious series continues.

Both streets will be shut off to traffic until 10pm on Thursday, September 12 to allow stars including Vin Diesel the chance to film high octane action on the streets of the city.

Filming for the newest chapter in the series will involve nearly 800 crew members and has been billed as "one of the largest and most complex shoots ever" to film in Edinburgh's historic Old and New towns.

Waterloo Place will be closed in its entirety except for local access from Regent Road to Calton Hill from Monday morning until 10pm on Thursday, September 12.

Calton Road is also set to shut from Calton Hill to the entrance of Waverley Gate Gate car park until 10pm on the same date.

Fast 9, also starring Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris 'Ludacris’ Bridges, began filming in the city on Monday morning ahead of the film's release next year.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

A full list of road closures can be found here.