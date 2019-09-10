Fast and Furious 9 star 'sticks to tradition' as he spits on Edinburgh's iconic Heart of Midlothian

FAST and Furious star Tyrese Gibson has taken no chances of bad luck affecting his filming schedule for the Hollywood blockbuster in the Capital - by spitting on the Heart of Midlothian.

The Fast 9 actor took part in the historic tradition, said to bring good luck, as filming for the latest chapter in the action film series continued in the city.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gibson, who portrays Roman Pearce in the films, spends time between takes chatting to a few extras playing the part of judges in scenes filmed near Parliament House - home to the court of session.

Gibson initially makes reference to the 18th century tradition of "Scottish lawyers wearing wigs," encouraging them: "There are better wigs on the market."

However, the video then cuts to Gibson learning the practice of spitting on the mosaic - once home to the site of the gallows in the 15th -century Old Tollbooth building.

Tyrese Gibson portrays Roman Pearce in the action film series.

"There's another tradition, that if you spit on the floor, over here on this heart, it's good luck," he tells followers.

"So I'm going to go and spit."

The tradition of spitting on the heart is thought to have originated from citizens expressing disgust at the evil acts associated with the infamously horrifying former jail.

Public hangings were regularly carried out in the entrance to the building, while those arriving in Edinburgh were routinely confronted by a number of severed heads mounted on pikes adorning the outside.

Conditions were said to be so bad and the use of torture so widely practiced, the prison was levelled in 1817, with a new jail constructed elsewhere.

It was later immortalised in fiction in Sir Walter Scott's novel The Heart of Midlothian, detailing the Porteous Riots of 1736.

Earlier this week, several Fast 9 stars were spotted exploring the city and surrounding areas, with lead man Vin Diesel filmed at Rosslyn Chapel and rapper and actor Ludacris tucking into a fish supper on a visit to the renowned Fishmarket in Newhaven.

The blockbuster film series, also starring Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena, began shooting in the Capital on Friday.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot - one of the largest to ever take place in the city.

A total of 52 roads are set to be closed during the course of filming, which is currently slated to last until Sunday, September 22.

Diesel reportedly organised a 'sacred' meeting with movie moguls to discuss the future of the Fast & Furious franchise at the iconic building in Midlothian.

Meanwhile, Ludacris, who portrays Tej Parker in the series, was spotted on a sightseeing trip around the Capital.

The actor and rapper, real name Chris Bridges, posted photos on Instagram while posing in front of the Scott Monument and Edinburgh Castle.