Fast and Furious 9: Stars pay tribute to Edinburgh as they end filming schedule in Capital

STARS of the Fast and Furious franchise have thanked the people of Edinburgh as they departed the Capital after the end of their filming schedule.

Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson all took the time to thank locals, film bosses and even the city council after taking over the Capital's streets to film high-octane sequences over the past two weeks.

Filming on the latest chapter in the Hollywood blockbuster is slated to last until September 23, though some stars are heading off to shoot scenes elsewhere.

In an Instagram post, leading man Diesel, who plays main character Dominic Toretto, waved to a cheering crowd of avid Capital film fans following a take on the Royal Mile before paying tribute to the city.

He said: "We've been here in Edinburgh, one of many locations, the crowd has been great, look at this crowd, we have been blessed."

The film, also starring Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena began filming in the Capital last Friday.

Other filming locations set to be featured in Fast 9 - due for release in 2020 - include London, Los Angeles, Tblisi and several parts of Thailand such as Krabi, Ko Pha-ngan and Phuket.

Diesel's co-star Tyrese left his own message for the city after wrapping his scenes in the Capital, thanking locals for welcoming the cast.

Earlier this week Tyrese, who portrays Roman Pearce in the series, took part in an age old Edinburgh tradition by spitting on the Heart of Midlothian and quizzed extras on the best thing about Scotland - with one proclaiming 'Rangers'.

In an Instagram video, Tyrese said: "To the great people of Scotland, the Fast cast that came all the way from London, holding it down out here, keeping this energy and momentum going for what we are doing and building. To all of the extras, all of the local people that live here, I just wanted to send you all some love and say thank you for welcoming us."

Main man Vin Diesel was among the stars paying tribute to Edinburgh on social media.

"Thank you to the city council. I don't know all the language but there is a bunch of official people that live here and work here that approved of us to come here and shoot here."

He added: "Everything about the Fast and Furious is about spreading love and spreading their wings to have representation from every country in the world, that's what this is all about from the very beginning.

Earlier this week, the pair's co-star Ludacris took time out of his busy filming schedule for the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious series to see the sights in Edinburgh as he embarked on a whirlwind tour of the Capital's most scenic locations.

In a series of Instagram posts the rapper, real name Chris Bridges, posed in front of the Scott Monument, proclaimed Edinburgh Castle as his future home and admired some of the city's stunning architecture.