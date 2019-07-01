For the Love of Fantasy Edinburgh 2019: dates, venue, tickets and who is going to be there

As the birthplace of Harry Potter and with history that inspired storylines in Game of Thrones, Edinburgh has ties to some of the biggest fantasy tales in the world.

Now, Potterheads and Game of Thrones fanatics will be able to meet actors from the films and show respectively, take photos with sets and props and even more, thanks to an exciting event taking place in Scotland’s capital.

This three day extravaganza is perfect for the fantasy fanatic in your life (Photo: Shutterstock)

What’s the event?

Dubbed ‘For the Love of Fantasy presents: The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’, this magical weekend comes from Monopoly Events, in collaboration with FQT Events.

The three day event is jam packed full of activities for “Potterheads, witches, wizards and muggles, faithful knights, watchers on the wall, Dothraki and maesters, hobbits, elves and dwarves”, according to its organisers.

This is just some of what will be going on:

- Live stage action

- Q&A sessions

- Replica props and set builds

- Cosplay contests

- Archery

- Photo opportunities

- Virtual reality gaming

- Meet the actors (and the owls)

- Merchandise stalls

Where and when is it on?

The fantasy extravaganza is happening at Edinburgh Academy (42 Henderson Row).

It will take place at the end of July over Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28. The event will start at 9am and finish at 6pm on each day.

Tickets

There are a variety of ticket options available for different experiences, including photos with the actors, signatures and meet and greets. But you’ll need to purchase a general admission ticket to permit you access to the event.

Tickets for adults aged 16 and up are priced at £16.50.

Children between the ages of five and 15 can get tickets for £11.

Kids aged four years and younger will receive their tickets for free but you’ll still need to ‘purchase’ a ticket to allow organisers to keep track of event numbers.

You can purchase Q&A panel front row tickets as well for £11, but you’ll also need general entry tickets.

Superfans can book a ‘Seven Kingdoms Pass Meet & Greet’ with the Game of Thrones guests for £105. There’s also a special pass for Harry Potter enthusiasts called the ‘Golden Snitch Pass Meet & Greet’ with the Harry Potter guests, also priced at £105.

You can book tickets online here.

Carers and personal assistants of fantasy fans will be provided with a free ticket. In order to book this, you’ll need to be on the carer’s register (with proof). You can phone 0344 8000 410 for the customer services team to book. Phone lines are open Monday to Saturday, 9am till 9pm and Sundays and Bank Holidays 10am till 5pm.

All event goers under the age of 16 will require adult supervision.

Who is going to be there?

There will be actors from both the Harry Potter films and Game of Thrones at the event. These are just some of the guests that are set to be in attendance:

Chris Rankin - Percy Weasley from Harry Potter. He is set to be in attendance for all three days of the event.

Stanislav Ianevski - Viktor Krum from Harry Potter. He is only going to be at the event on the Saturday and Sunday.

Adrian Rawlins - Harry Potter’s dad, James Potter. He will be available to be at all three days of the event.

Spencer Wilding - Multiple roles across Harry Potter and Game of Thrones (as well as the likes of the Doctor Who and Star Wars). Is set to appear at all three days of the event.

James Cosmo - Lord Commander Mormont, the leader of The Night's Watch. Will only be appearing on the Saturday and Sunday.

Richard Brake - The Night King in the final seasons of Game of Thrones. Will also only be in attendance for the Saturday and Sunday.

Miltos Yerolemou - The First Sword of Bravos and Arya Stark's sword-fighting instructor, Syrio Forel. Will be appearing for the whole three days.

How to get there?

The Edinburgh Academy is accessible in a variety of ways, no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The academy is easily reached on foot, only being around a 15 minute walk from Princes Street.

The walking route is essentially a straight line from Frederick Street.

Bus

There are a couple different Lothian bus routes that will get you within a five minute walking distance from the venue.

Service 23, 24, 27, 29 and 36 are all buses you’ll want to keep an eye out for.

Driving

Event goers are encouraged to come on foot or via public transport - however, if you need to drive to the event, be aware that there’s no on-site parking. There is free street parking nearby and also pay and display car parks in Edinburgh.

Useful information

Here is some information included on the event website that you should know prior to turning up at the venue:

- Due to the fact that the venue is normally a school, there is no cash point available inside the building. You’re therefore recommended to bring cash with you, but many of the traders will accept card.

- You can bring personal items such as comics, toys, DVDs etc to be signed, but this will be at the discretion of the individual guests.

- There are also no rules against selfies with the guests, but this is again at their own discretion on the day, so be prepared in case they’re not offering selfies - there may also be a charge for this.