Free outdoor screenings on the banks of the Forth for Edinburgh International Film Festival 2020

The screenings will be on the banks of the Forth

A SERIES of free outdoor screenings on the banks of the Forth next year will celebrate Scotland’s stunning coastline.

Film Fest on the Forth will be held over the weekend of June 6 and 7 at Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry - overlooking Edinburgh’s three iconic bridges.

It forms part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival and will feature feature famous films with aquatic themes, archival gems and classic Scottish cinema for all ages.

The Coasts & Waters theme will continue through the festival’s programme to take place at various Edinburgh venues from June 17 to 28.

Coasts & Waters 2020 and look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from across Scotland and beyond.