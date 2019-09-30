Great British Bake Off star Sandi Toksvig to launch new memoir at Edinburgh event

One of the country's best-known broadcasters is to launch her new memoir in Edinburgh later this year.

Organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival have announced that Sandi Toksvig is to launch her new memoir Between the Stops at the Assembly Rooms in November.

The British-Danish star, who is well known for hosting hit shows such as QI and The Great British Bake Off, will appear in conversation with Scots journalist Ruth Wishart at the George Street venue.

In her new memoir, Sandi takes a look at life from a different perspective – the top deck of the number 12 bus in London – and inspires us all to pay more attention to the world on our doorstep.

Offering the only chance to see Sandi in Scotland, the Book Festival event features everything from memories of navigating the Zambezi River in her father’s canoe to anecdotes about life in the Footlights with Emma Thompson and meetings with figures as diverse as Prince Charles and Graham Norton.

Toksvig shares some of the funniest and most moving stories from the book, discusses her life and work as a broadcaster and political activist, and answers questions from the audience.

The event takes place at 3pm on Sunday 3 November at the Assembly Rooms, George Street, with tickets costing £15 (£12 concessions). A pre-signed copy of Between the Stops can be ordered for £20, while a limited number of pre-signed books will also be available to buy on the day.