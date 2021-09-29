Last night saw the eagerly-awaited new James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’, finally receive its UK premiere two years after its original release date of November 2020.
A change of director and the global pandemic may have delayed the movie, but it’s now here and expected to be the biggest film of the year, filling cinemas that have remained largely empty for the last 18 months.
Scotland has always played a leading role in the James Bond story – not least due to one of its favourite sons, Sean Connery, arguably delivering the most iconic performance as the British super spy.
In fact, 007 author Ian Fleming was reportedly so impressed with Connery’s portrayal in ‘Dr No’ that he gave Bond Scottish heritage in his later books.
In ‘You Only Live Twice’ it’s revealed that the spy went to private Edinburgh school Fettes College, while in ‘On Her Majesty's Secret Service’ we discover that Bond’s father is originally from Glen Coe (a revelation used to great effect in the Daniel Craig Bond film ‘Skyfall’).
So it’s little wonder that on his exotic adventures around the world, James Bond has visited Scotland on more than a handful of times.
Here are the places you can visit to follow in 007’s footsteps.
