Here are the huge films that will be shown at Edinburgh's free Film Fest in the City

A three-day film spectacular which gives viewers the chance to watch classics and new releases outdoors is returning to Edinburgh this year.

Film Fest in the City will return to St Andrew Square Garden this summer, with the Festival announcing a fantastic line-up of free screenings running from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 June 2019.

Hosted in partnership by Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) and Essential Edinburgh, this year’s special outdoor cinema experience will give audiences the chance to catch some of the best releases both new and old, including the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Blunt as the iconic magical nanny and the unforgettable cinematic extravaganza The Greatest Showman, back by popular demand. Audiences will also be treated to a double bill of Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia 2.

The three-day spectacular will offer something for all audiences from much-loved classics including When Harry met Sally, cult titles Xanadu and Groundhog Day alongside family favourites The Iron Giant, Brave and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

READ MORE: Get cheap cinema tickets for Cineworld, IMAX and Showcase with Mars Sweet Sunday deal

Audiences will be able to enjoy a range of premium refreshments from a host of special pop-up bars over the weekend, including Edinburgh Gin, Innis & Gunn and Poco Prosecco.

Mark Adams, EIFF Artistic Director said: ““The annual outdoor screenings make for the perfect taster before the festival proper begins a few days later. Watching a film outdoors is such a special experience and it is always gratifying to see film fans arriving at beautiful St Andrew Square Garden for this wonderful social event. We have a lovely blend of old and new, and some musical pleasures alongside animated classics.”

READ MORE: Avengers: Endgame fans left fuming after Edinburgh Cineworld screen breaks down during midnight showing

Roddy Smith, Chief Executive of Essential Edinburgh said: “Essential Edinburgh is delighted to be able to continue to fund this fantastic event for the 8th time and we are pleased to welcome Edinburgh Live as our new headline sponsor. Film Fest in the City is only possible thanks to the superb partnership between Essential Edinburgh, EIFF and the production team at Unique Events. Essential Edinburgh is solely funded by city centre businesses who invest £1 million a year into projects, initiatives and events, such as Film Fest in the City. As always it is a fantastic mix of movies that can be enjoyed for free in the beautiful St Andrew Square Garden, we are looking forward to welcoming you to what is one of the best free events of the year.”

Launched in 2011, the St Andrew Square screenings were created to bring film lovers into the city centre, to celebrate the capital’s rich culture and creativity and generate excitement during the run-up to the world-famous EIFF.

The 73rd edition of EIFF runs from 19 June – 30 June 2019. For more information on this year’s Festival visitwww.edfilmfest.org.uk.