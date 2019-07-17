Here is a list of the tickets still available for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions, although Lewis Capaldi has sold out already

SUMMER Sessions return to the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens this month, with a 12 day concert series kicking off next Wednesday with the first of two nights from Florence + the Machine.

Staged to coincide with the first two weeks of the Fringe, the 2019 Summer Sessions run from 7-18 August.

Headlining the gigs are Florence + the Machine, Primal Scream and Johnny Marr on 10 August, CHVRCHES on 11 August, Lewis Capaldi, who plays two nights, 13 and 14 August (both sold out), James on 15 August, Courteeners on 16 August (sold out) and, lastly but by no means least, Madness on 18 August.

Played in the shadow of the Castle, Summer Sessions is set to be a highlight of the music calendar.

The festival is an exclusive chance to catch some of the world’s biggest artists in an intimate setting with some of the best up and coming talent in support.

Talent such as The Ninth Wave who expertly mix 80s new wave and goth pop with guitars, synths and pop melodies and are a band like no other on the Scottish music scene, indie rockers Fatherson bringing their soulful genre-defying music to the city.

Also Self Esteem who mix modern pop with R&B and Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, aka Sam Duckworth, who brings his captivating, acoustic melody to the Capital.

Here’s what you will pay and which tickets are still available:

7 August – Florence + the Machine | Self Esteem £52.50/£72.50 VIP

8 August – Florence + the Machine | Self Esteem, SOLD OUT

10 August – Primal Scream | Johnny Marr, £45/£67.50 VIP

11 August – CHVRCHES | We Were Promised Jetpacks | The Ninth Wave, £35/£55.00 VIP

13 August – Lewis Capaldi, SOLD OUT

14 August – Lewis Capaldi, SOLD OUT

15 August – James | Fatherson | Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, £47.50/£69.50 VIP

16 August - Courteeners, SOLD OUT

18 August – Madness | The Lightning Seeds, £45/£65 VIP

Tickets for Summer Sessions Edinburgh in Princes Street Gardens are on-sale now from www.SMMRSESSIONS.com