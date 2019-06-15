Hilarious 'Becoming Lewis Capaldi' video follows star back to Bathgate roots

A hilarious video entitled 'Becoming Lewis Capaldi' which follows the pop star back to his Bathgate roots is giving fans a chuckle online.

The 'Someone You Loved' star, who spent seven weeks as UK number one earlier in the year, heads back to his mum and dad's house where he still lives following some time on the road.

The short documentary shows Lewis in his bedroom (complete with rotating sunglasses display cabinet), at a local pizza house where they have named an item on the menu after him and at a local club, where he used to play gigs.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi jokes he'll 'bottle it' and 'end his career' at Glastonbury Festival

Posted on his official YouTube channel yesterday (Friday), the bio for the video says: "Head back to Lewis Capaldi’s hometown of Bathgate to visit the places that made him and find out whether his fame has gone to his head.

"This is Becoming Lewis Capaldi."

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi relives moment his card was declined at celebrity party with Sam Smith and Niall Horan

In the video, Capaldi lays in his bed reminiscing about the time he watched the whole Lord of the Rings film trilogy in one sitting, heads to a takeaway pizza joint for the 'Lewis Capaldi Pizza' and gets back on the stage at the Grange club where he used to play, all while wearing a stylish 80s-inspired tracksuit.

Capaldi regularly keeps his fans entertained with Instagram and Twitter videos charting the life of one of the world's biggest names in pop music.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi reveals his bank balance after $10 million net worth claim

He is famed for his humour and self-deprecating style, in which he usually wears a pair of brightly coloured sunglasses.

Capaldi's debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent also went to the top of the official charts.