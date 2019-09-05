Hocus Pocus outdoor screening in Edinburgh: venue, dates and how to get tickets

With summer winding down, some people’s minds might be going to Christmas for the next big holiday - but, first, who can forget Halloween?

One bar in Edinburgh certainly isn’t, and is hosting an outdoor screening of Halloween cult favourite film, Hocus Pocus.

Where and when is it on?

Edinburgh pub The Three Sisters is bringing a week of spooky goodness to Edinburgh residents this October, kicking off on Monday 28 October with the outdoor film screening.

The Facebook event page states that dressing up is encouraged, so you’d best get out your spookiest fancy dress for the evening.

Also on offer for the night are themed cocktails and a cinema concession stand with the likes of popcorn, sweet treats and hot drinks, too.

The screening will begin at 7pm.

Tickets

Cinema club screenings are free, so no tickets are required, however it is recommended that you arrive early to make sure you get a good seat.

How to get there?

The Three Sisters is located on Edinburgh’s famous Cowgate.

You can walk there from Princes Street via the Mound which will take you roughly 15 minutes.

Alternatively you can get a bus to South Bridge with Lothian Buses number 3, 5, 7, 8, 14, 29, 30, 31, 33, 35, 37, 45 or 49, and from there it’s a five minute walk.

What else is on?

The pub also has Halloween themed activities planned for the rest of the week:

Tuesday 29: The Big Horror Quiz, kicking off at 10pm with free entry and free mac n cheese for the teams

Wednesday 30: Spooky bingo with Glasgow’s most fabulous drag queens, which starts at 7pm

Thursday 31: The biggest Halloween party on the Cowgate, with a live performance from Five and Halloween themed shots, street food specials and prizes for best costumes

Friday 1 and Saturday 2: Halloween party which is on till 3am and boasts themed drinks, cocktails and shots and party goers are encouraged to dress up in their craziest and scariest costumes