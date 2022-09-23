Fans of Game of Thrones series House of the Dragon are set for a huge change in the show for the next episode as a significant shift in time is set to come.

In the latest episode, the story line jumps 10 years into the future and while some of the cast will be aged by make-up, several new cast members will appear.

One of these new cast members is Ty Tennant, here’s what you need to know about the young actor.

Who is Ty Tennant?

Ty Tennant is a 20-year-old actor who has appeared in several TV productions during his still early acting career.

According to IMDB “On March 21, 2012, David Tennant adopted Ty before marrying Ty’s mother, Georgia Tennant, and his name was changed by deed poll from Ty Moffett to Ty Tennant.

“His name has been changed twice. His name on his original birth certificate is Ty Peter Martin-Moffett.

“Some weeks later, his mother had his name changed to Ty Peter Moffett, removing his father’s surname.”

Ty Tennant has featured in other programmes including ‘Tolkien’ and ‘War of the Worlds’.

Who does Ty Tennant play?

Ty Tennant will feature in the new episode as Aegon Targaryen.

Aegon is the son of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower, who viewers first saw as a toddler in the third episode.

Tennant and Glynn-Carney previously starred together in Tolkien, where they also played older and younger versions of the same character.

Who is Ty Tennant’s dad?

It may not be much of a secret now, but Ty’s dad is none other than former Doctor Who star David Tennant.

David has become a much loved name in the world of acting, and he has gone on to play several leading roles including in ITV series Broadchurch.