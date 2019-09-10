In Conversation with the Sopranos in Edinburgh 2019: date, tickets, show times and how to get there

The Sopranos is consistently rated as one of the greatest shows in television history - and now an exciting chance to see some of the cast in the flesh is coming to Edinburgh.

Three of the longest running actors in the show are bringing their stories from behind the scenes of the iconic TV series to the UK for the very first time.

What’s the show?

Steve Scirrippa (Bobby Baccala), Vine Pastore (Big Pussy) and Michael Imperiolo (Christopher Moltiasni) will share their stories about their time on The Sopranos.

The event page says, “Steve, Vince and Michael will deliver the stories behind the stories; the incredible bonding of the talented cast as they matured with the show and whereby their characters became so believable that people in the streets still call them by their character names; hear the stories of their friendships that developed with their cast mates including their leader and Capo in both film and real life, James Gandolfini.”

Alongside hearing these incredible tales, there will also be an informative Q&A section at the end of the show.

Where and when is it on?

The show will take place at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on Tuesday 17 March 2020. The evening will start at 7:45pm.

For those wishing to attend, be aware that the show includes strong language and images of violence.

Tickets

Tickets will go on sale to friends of the theatre on Thursday 12 September, and for general release this Friday (13 September).

You can become a friend of Capital Theatres online here if you wish. By becoming a friend you’ll receive perks like two for one ticket offers, discounts on the theatre bars as well as a variety of other restaurants and bars and more. Membership costs £36 per year.

The tickets will go on sale at 10am online and in person, and at 11am on the phones. The number for the phones is 0131 529 6000.

Starting ticket prices range from £50 to £75 and upwards.

Meet and greet tickets will also be available for an additional £85.

How do I get there?

The Festival Theatre is easy to access no matter how you choose to travel.

Walking

The Festival Theatre is situated on Nicholson Street and is approximately a ten minute walk from the east end of Princes Street.

Just head up North Bridge and keep going straight - the theatre will be on the right hand side of the road.

Bus

There are lots of different Lothian Buses that will get you to the Festival Theatre.

The main buses that serve the theatre are: 3, 5, 7, 8, 14, 29, 30, 31, 37, 37 and 49.

Train

The Festival Theatre is located about ten minutes walk from Edinburgh Waverley station.

Alternatively, many of the buses that serve the theatre also stop by the station as well if you would prefer to get the bus.

Driving

While the theatre is easily accessible via public transport, there are options for you if you can’t leave the car at home.

There is limited street parking around the theatre, but you can enjoy up to five hours parking at NCP’s Holyrood Road for £5.50 when you see a show at the Festival theatre.

You will need to request a validation voucher at the box office with your ticket in order to claim this offer.

The car park is open 24 hours, contains over 300 bays (including disabled bays) and is a ten minute walk from the theatre entrance.

Unfortunately parking cannot be pre-booked.