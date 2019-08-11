In pictures: Primal Scream + Johnny Marr at Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2019
Despite the torrential rain, Primal Scream and Johnny Marr played to a large crowd at Edinburgh's Summer Sessions.
The heavy rain, thunder and lightening did not deter music fans from Princes Street Gardens, as Johnny Marr warmed up proceedings for Primal Scream. Despite being stopped after one song as a precaution due to the storm, Johnny Marr returned to finish his set before a pink-suited Bobby Gillespie and Primal Scream took to the stage. Picture: Contributed.
1. Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr continued with his set after a short break due to the weather.